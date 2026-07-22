Interesting and Humour - page 866

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how it works


 

how it works




 
Mathemat:
Be careful. There's a big pimple on the side. If it's an elbow.

It's all about picking the right pimple

 
The TC must be as resilient (robust) as this granny
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Meet )

Yoschik

re-branding? ))
 

Tohelp the addicts.
 

"The whole world has gone mad" (c)

Antigua island authorities to launch piracy site to spite US

"The WTO has allowed a Caribbean island to infringe Americans' copyrights by $21 million each year."

Original

Antigua Government Set to Launch "Pirate" Website To Punish United States

 
Silent:

...

Antigua island authorities to launch piracy site in spite of US

....
The head of state

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda, is the monarch of Great Britain. What's so surprising? The kings of England have always patronised piracy).
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