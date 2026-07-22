Interesting and Humour - page 1699
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And someone really likes cats
The guys at the service station in Murmansk are getting creative )
I didn't get the humour, to be honest.
Somebody really likes cats.
Better a cat than a dog.
The pole on the right is big, and the pole on the left is as if the auntie had swallowed it up in one place.
Better a cat like that than a dog like that.
I didn't get the humour, to be honest.
The pole on the right is big, and the pole on the left the auntie looks like she's swallowed by one place.