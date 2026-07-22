Interesting and Humour - page 1699

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And someone really likes cats

 
http://esquire.ru/wikimap
[Deleted]  

The guys at the service station in Murmansk are getting creative )


 
Yoschik:(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1708#comment_655249)
I didn't get the humour, to be honest.
 
Mathemat:
I didn't get the humour, to be honest.
The pole on the right is big, and the pole on the left is as if the auntie had swallowed it up in one place.
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

Somebody really likes cats.


Better a cat than a dog.


 
i_logic:
The pole on the right is big, and the pole on the left is as if the auntie had swallowed it up in one place.
Hehe... and I kept looking at the cars (the arrows are pointing at them).
 
peripatetikos:

Better a cat like that than a dog like that.


WHAT IS THIS?!
 
Mathemat:
I didn't get the humour, to be honest.
i_logic:
The pole on the right is big, and the pole on the left the auntie looks like she's swallowed by one place.
I thought it was Darth Vader...
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