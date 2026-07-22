Interesting and Humour - page 1782

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Contender:

it's not me, it's newdigital "here and there".

Oh, I missed it.
 

Or a cat

 
Yoschik:
Oh, I missed that.

I told you, you're getting old.

Here, take a look at Mexican house-building.

Как строят южные дома в США?
Как строят южные дома в США?
  • mechanismone.livejournal.com
Недавно я писал пост о том, как устроен спальный район . Многие читатели задавали один и тот же вопрос - как строятся дома в спальных районах? Начнём разговор о…
 
Contender:

I told you, you're getting old.

Here, take a look at this Mexican house-building thing.

I've seen it. It's not right for us.

but the engineering there is so good, it's drooling.

 

that's how it all started in Kiev )

 
Yoschik:

that's how it all started in Kiev )

Why did you saw the bear and bury the remains under the pyramid, you fiend?
 
FAQ:
Why did you saw the bear and bury the remains under the pyramid, you fiend?

That was Art Media's idea. He's asleep in the den.

 

They put some kind of advertising thing on the square. Everyone spits, like blasphemy and so on.

But Yolkin is on fire, as always.)

 
 

It's a pity...

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