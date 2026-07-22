Interesting and Humour - page 520
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So you'll start translating jokes from last week's page for those in the tank.
I showed it to my wife though, she didn't get it. Apparently women never see themselves that way, so there are no associations.
This breakthrough will enable the blind to regain full normal vision, not just to see the outlines of objects and patches of light, although this is already enough to orientate in space. The deciphering of the code has been successful, and the new device will make it possible to see individual facial features. For the time being, experimental animals can easily track moving images with its help.
In the future, scientists hope to create a small wearable device in the form of a hoop or glasses. This device will collect light and use computer chips to turn it into electronic code that the human brain can translate into an image. The technology of converting light signals into electronic signals has long been mastered by mankind, so there is no problem with that.
Blindness is often a consequence of diseases of the retina, but even when all the photoreceptors have died, the nerve output pathway of the retina is usually intact. Modern prosthetic devices already exploit this fact: electrodes are implanted in the eye of a blind patient, stimulating the ganglion nerve cells. However, this technology provides only a blurred picture, in which only the contours of objects can be seen.
Researchers at Weill Cornell Medical College have deciphered the code of the neural network of the mouse retina. This has made it possible to create an artificial eye that has restored sight to blind mice. Moreover, they have similarly cracked the code of monkeys' retinas - and they are almost identical to human retinas. The authors of the discovery hope that they will be able to quickly develop and test a device that can be used by blind people to fully restore their sight.
This breakthrough will enable the blind to regain full normal vision, not just to see the outlines of objects and patches of light, although this is already enough to orientate in space. The deciphering of the code has been successful, and the new device will make it possible to see individual facial features. For the time being, experimental animals can easily track moving images with its help.
In the future, scientists hope to create a small wearable device in the form of a hoop or glasses. This device will collect light and use computer chips to turn it into electronic code that the human brain can translate into an image. The technology of converting light signals into electronic signals has long been mastered by mankind, so there is no problem with that.
Blindness is often a consequence of diseases of the retina, but even when all the photoreceptors have died, the nerve output pathway of the retina is usually intact. Modern prosthetic devices already exploit this fact: electrodes are implanted in the eye of a blind patient, stimulating the ganglion nerve cells. But this technology provides only a blurred picture, in which the contours of objects can only be seen.
I'd kill the artist.
my eyes already hurt
Live from the Panamanian prison. Informative.
I'd kill the artist.
my eyes already hurt
"How nice it used to be to take a newspaper and go to the toilet. Now it's like going on an expedition there: laptop, iPad, two mobile phones. "
I'd kill the artist.
my eyes already hurt
Why so many? Isn't one tablet enough?
That's not mine, there's inverted commas.
Well apparently someone misses it, but without a phone, yes))