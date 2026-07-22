Interesting and Humour - page 1555

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Mischek:

Worse. It's L.N. Tolstoy in the original.

Now what to do? ))

Nah, Tolstoy's in the original is like that:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1540#comment_606149

 
Contender:

Nah, Tolstoy's original is like that:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1540#comment_606149

Good thing Mizdulin doesn't know )
 
 
 
 
 
 

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