Interesting and Humour - page 1555
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Worse. It's L.N. Tolstoy in the original.
Now what to do? ))
Nah, Tolstoy's in the original is like that:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1540#comment_606149
Nah, Tolstoy's original is like that:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1540#comment_606149
Step on, press, hold until you squeak.
Sberbank may introduce an innovation - "Before every big meeting, top managers stood up and sang the corporate anthem 'Forward! The whole world is waiting for us!"
I'd watch that.)