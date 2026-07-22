Interesting and Humour - page 2552
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I'm wondering, if I post something that denigrates Ukrainian politics, they will definitely ban me, but will they ban me for something that denigrates Russian politics?
Or am I more likely to be banned for defending the dignity of OUR country?
Yesterday my son showed a programme called JEEN on his smartphone. The idea is that if you guess any character from the chupacabra to Bill Gates, he will guess from the leading questions. One rule=) answer honestly=)
I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)
akinator free is what it's called
Yesterday my son showed a programme called JEEN on his smartphone. The idea is that if you guess any character from the chupacabra to Bill Gates, he will guess from the leading questions. One rule=) answer honestly=)
I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)
Akinator free is what it's called.
Unfortunately he is completely ignorant of the secondary characters from literary books, and from the cartoon one did not otgodal.
But such as a wife, mistress, neighbour, - guesses on fire.
I'm wondering, if I post something that denigrates Ukrainian politics, they will definitely ban me, but will they ban me for something that denigrates Russian politics?
Or am I more likely to be banned for defending the dignity of OUR country?
Ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch, UK universities have banned the use of smart watches during exams