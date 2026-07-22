Interesting and Humour - page 2552

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Somm:

I'm wondering, if I post something that denigrates Ukrainian politics, they will definitely ban me, but will they ban me for something that denigrates Russian politics?

Or am I more likely to be banned for defending the dignity of OUR country?

[Deleted]  

Yesterday my son showed a programme called JEEN on his smartphone. The idea is that if you guess any character from the chupacabra to Bill Gates, he will guess from the leading questions. One rule=) answer honestly=)

I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)

akinator free is what it's called

 
Myth63:

Yesterday my son showed a programme called JEEN on his smartphone. The idea is that if you guess any character from the chupacabra to Bill Gates, he will guess from the leading questions. One rule=) answer honestly=)

I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)

Akinator free is what it's called.

Unfortunately he is completely ignorant of the secondary characters from literary books, and from the cartoon one did not otgodal.

But such as a wife, mistress, neighbour, - guesses on fire.

 
 
AlexeyVik:

I'm wondering, if I post something that denigrates Ukrainian politics, they will definitely ban me, but will they ban me for something that denigrates Russian politics?

Or am I more likely to be banned for defending the dignity of OUR country?

You should send them to Sharia. Let them enlighten themselves.
 
Ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch, UK universities have banned the use of smart watches during exams
Британские вузы в преддверии релиза Apple Watch запретили «умные» часы на экзаменах
Британские вузы в преддверии релиза Apple Watch запретили «умные» часы на экзаменах
  • 2015.02.08
  • Александр Насонов
  • inforesist.org
В преддверии начала продаж Apple Watch британские университеты запретили использование «умных» часов во время экзаменов, пишет . Преподаватели обеспокоены широким распространением нового типа электронных устройств, которые можно использовать и как калькулятор, и шпаргалку с выходом в интернет. Для того, чтобы проверяющим не пришлось...
 
Somm:
Ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch, UK universities have banned the use of smart watches during exams
And what will those same universities do once the computer is implanted in the brain? Will they require their heads to be unscrewed and left behind in the classroom?
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