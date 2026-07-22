Interesting and Humour - page 4689
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I told you everything above! Why would I want to perform the feats of a fifteen year old oaf? It's easier for me to do something much more sensible that will get me a figure with more zeros
ah... another boast... I see... better go to the factory! )))
ah... another boast... I see... better go to the factory! )))
Well, leave it to you, soon it will be for you to do it, because tomorrow there won't be enough plants for everyone like you. The situation will soon change dramatically!
The situation is about to change dramatically!
Crazy obsessives always say that ))) and then wake up in a factory...
This is a strange argument. What's the problem with jumping three metres?
There are many ways. The simplest.
Hanging from outstretched arms, at an average height of 175 cm, there will be less than 1 meter to the ground, which is not much to jump...
crazy obsessives always say that ))) and then wake up in a factory...
Relax, at least I can always be a musician, a singer, a jeweller, a big estate manager and even a world champion. So I can only show up at the factory as an owner or manager, but people like you I'll even kick out of the factory.
This is a strange argument. What's the problem with jumping three metres?
There are many ways. The simplest.
Hanging from outstretched arms, at an average height of 175 cm, there will be less than 1 meter to the ground, which is not much to jump...
This is a strange argument. What's the problem with jumping three metres?
There are many ways. The simplest.
Hanging from outstretched arms, at an average height of 175 cm, there will be less than 1 meter to the ground, that's not much to jump...
What three meters? Three floors!
... at least I can always be a musician, a singer, a jeweller, a wealth manager or even a world champion
yes yes yes and Napoleon as well ))))
This is a strange argument. What's the problem with jumping three metres?
There are many ways. The simplest.
Hanging from your outstretched arms, at an average height of 175 cm, there will be less than 1 meter to the ground, that's not much to jump...
Since when is a three-story height three meters?
it is worth hearing such passages from nikolay kositsin.
I have always known him to be reserved, polite and tolerant.
I remember him from when he won 15 grand in the MQL4 championship,
something must have happened.