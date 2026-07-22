Interesting and Humour - page 3970

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Grisha look...now...

 

it's both humorous and interesting

 

IMHO

 

Here is a pretty quick solution to the Eight Queens problem, in Python it takes me 36 milliseconds: http://www.cs.tau.ac.il/~msagiv/courses/asv/z3py/guide-examples.htm(find the title "Eight Queens")

You need this python libraryhttps://github.com/Z3Prover/z3/releases and in the code itself first of all execute "from z3 import *" and only then the code from the first link.

There is no way to make a million, time to solve the problem exponentially grows depending on number of queens, e.g. the problem with 100 queens is solved in about half a minute.

 
geratdc:

The problem has no solution. 7 queens cover the whole area of the chessboard.


It does:


 

in a time that was almost epic... eh?


 
Dr. Trader:

Here is a pretty quick solution to the Eight Queens problem, in Python it takes me 36 milliseconds: http://www.cs.tau.ac.il/~msagiv/courses/asv/z3py/guide-examples.htm(find the title "Eight Queens")

You need this python libraryhttps://github.com/Z3Prover/z3/releases and in the code itself first of all execute "from z3 import *" and only then the code from the first link.

There is no way to make a million, time to solve the problem exponentially grows depending on number of queens, e.g. the problem with 100 queens is solved in about half a minute.

We are talking about a field with a side of 1000 or more cells. Your algorithm can not handle it, based on the fact that the field of 100 * 100 already takes half a minute.

Regards.
 


P.S. Apple use automatic intravenous infusion of schnapps.

 
Valeriy Krynin:


P.S. Apple use automatic intravenous infusion of schnapps.

Is it a percentage of what? Body weight?
1...396339643965396639673968396939703971397239733974397539763977...4979
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