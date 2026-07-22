Interesting and Humour - page 3970
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Grisha look...now...
On those
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpOqb-0Ec4w
it's both humorous and interesting
IMHO
Here is a pretty quick solution to the Eight Queens problem, in Python it takes me 36 milliseconds: http://www.cs.tau.ac.il/~msagiv/courses/asv/z3py/guide-examples.htm(find the title "Eight Queens")
You need this python libraryhttps://github.com/Z3Prover/z3/releases and in the code itself first of all execute "from z3 import *" and only then the code from the first link.
There is no way to make a million, time to solve the problem exponentially grows depending on number of queens, e.g. the problem with 100 queens is solved in about half a minute.
The problem has no solution. 7 queens cover the whole area of the chessboard.
It does:
in a time that was almost epic... eh?
Here is a pretty quick solution to the Eight Queens problem, in Python it takes me 36 milliseconds: http://www.cs.tau.ac.il/~msagiv/courses/asv/z3py/guide-examples.htm(find the title "Eight Queens")
You need this python libraryhttps://github.com/Z3Prover/z3/releases and in the code itself first of all execute "from z3 import *" and only then the code from the first link.
There is no way to make a million, time to solve the problem exponentially grows depending on number of queens, e.g. the problem with 100 queens is solved in about half a minute.
Regards.
P.S. Apple use automatic intravenous infusion of schnapps.
P.S. Apple use automatic intravenous infusion of schnapps.