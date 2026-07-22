Interesting and Humour - page 332

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Mischek:

You're on, misha, are you there?
 
sergeev:
You're on, Misha, are you there?
No, it's the famous and forgotten "Witness."
 
 
 

And that muppet is now Russia's Minister of Culture ((

 
Mischek: And this muppet is now Russia's Minister of Culture ((.

Fucking hell...
 

We'll continue the auction.

starting price $15,000

 
 
Mathemat:
Holy shit...

I have a mother-in-law from Latvia, how much I have heard there. How many fates ... How many fates I have heard there, from those taken to a neighbouring forest and shot by the whole family, to those taken to Siberia, who died on the way....

What happened to the Finnish War? My grandfather died there.

If they start revising history, it's a bad sign.

 

The competition continues. Batska was long behind. The tandem had been confidently holding on to the lead and suddenly, oops.

Ukraine boldly and confidently passes on the turn, tearing off the leadership hat from the head of the tandem.

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