Interesting and Humour - page 756

New comment
 

And if it is love

 

Adnaka, the end of the world is getting closer. We have to think of something, but we have no ideas (...)

 
tol64:
Oh, man. I looked it up. )) I was not asked such questions. And if they did, I'd be offended and not answer them. I got depressed. Got depressed. Mimicked a very depressed type. ))) I also refused to eat, but was told that if I didn't eat it would be classified as bad behaviour and my examination would last longer than two weeks. Much longer than that. My appetite came right away. )))

What do you think, for example, when you look at this picture?

 
Mischek: What do you think, for example, when you look at this picture?
What's there to think about... and why was a naked woman naked in the snow?
 
I think so, too.
I'd even call it "The Snow Woman".
 
Mischek:

What do you think, for example, when you look at this picture?

Before thinking I would first come from the other side to look at it. ))
 
Mischek:

Adnaka, the end of the world is getting closer. We have to think of something, but we have no ideas (...)

 
Mischek:
Adnaka, the end of the world is getting closer. We've got to think of something, but we have no idea.
You should have thought about it sooner! ))
[Deleted]  
"Father Christmas to every home!" - said the drunken stoker, turning off the heating.
 

However...


1...749750751752753754755756757758759760761762763...4979
New comment