Interesting and Humour - page 756
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And if it is love
Adnaka, the end of the world is getting closer. We have to think of something, but we have no ideas (...)
Oh, man. I looked it up. )) I was not asked such questions. And if they did, I'd be offended and not answer them. I got depressed. Got depressed. Mimicked a very depressed type. ))) I also refused to eat, but was told that if I didn't eat it would be classified as bad behaviour and my examination would last longer than two weeks. Much longer than that. My appetite came right away. )))
What do you think, for example, when you look at this picture?
I'd even call it "The Snow Woman".
What do you think, for example, when you look at this picture?
Adnaka, the end of the world is getting closer. We have to think of something, but we have no ideas (...)
Adnaka, the end of the world is getting closer. We've got to think of something, but we have no idea.
However...