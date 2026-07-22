Interesting and Humour - page 893
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Goodnight
Goodnight
Chelyabinsk Storozhevaya, puppy, still very small
Maltese mechanism
( film camera, film projector, second hand, image-changing billboards, etc.) )
strips have the same speed
strips have the same speed
- You're going to kill him!
- Don't let him get away!
- You'll go to jail!
- Let him go!
- You'll be expelled from the party!
The man stopped. The lover crawled away:
- Glory to United Russia!
but the radius is large.
I meant the same angle
and on a zebra it looks like it's not always the same.