Interesting and Humour - page 893

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Goodnight

 
newdigital:

Goodnight

Chelyabinsk Storozhevaya, puppy, still very small

 

Maltese mechanism

( film camera, film projector, second hand, image-changing billboards, etc.) )

 
It's more for hypnosis
 
 
 

strips have the same speed

 
sergeev:

strips have the same speed


but the radius is long.
 
Husband, a big official, beats up his lover. Wife:
- You're going to kill him!
- Don't let him get away!
- You'll go to jail!
- Let him go!
- You'll be expelled from the party!
The man stopped. The lover crawled away:
- Glory to United Russia!
 
Vladon:
but the radius is large.

I meant the same angle

and on a zebra it looks like it's not always the same.

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