Interesting and Humour - page 2841
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Made a discovery ))
"Oh, how many wondrous discoveries
The spirit of enlightenment
And experience, ....".
AS Pushkin
And if you also take a look at the Help(User Manual)... :)))
List of hotkeys:
Top menu MetaEditor => Help => Help (press this button, not F1) => MetaEditor /User interface / Hotkeys
P./S. Just in case, I would like to tell you that I have discovered some more cool tricks in the "Smart Controls" section of this guide. If you don't know about them, they may come in handy.
There, there.
Generally speaking, it is profitable to invest in real estate, as long as you keep everything in your hands. The calculation is simple: over time, real estate does not get cheaper, and even rises in value at least covering inflation in the country (10-12% per annum). There are short-term downturns of 3, 5 years, but inflation puts everything in its place. So by buying real estate we protect ourselves from inflation and have a 10-12% APR. Plus we also rent out real estate and also have an 8-10% per annum from this business. As a result we get 20% per annum without giving anything. In my opinion, this is not bad.
for the first time in history we successfully landed.)
we flew with our asses to the ground ))
About winter:
About winter: