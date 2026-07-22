Interesting and Humour - page 2151
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Jargon Slavonic phrasebook
Boots foot cream. For sexy knees.
As a student at the Bezalel Academy of Art in Jerusalem, Noma Bar defined design as a minimum of means and a maximum of expression. With this thesis in mind, the young illustrator went on to conquer London. There, he started creating his masterpiece posters for the BBC, The Observer, The Economist, Wallpaper, IBM, Vodafone, Coca Cola, and many others.
Now 38, Noma Baru has published two books: Guess Who, a collection of portraits of famous people, and Negative Space, a collection of illustrations in which he skilfully manipulates the space around the centrepiece.
Nom Bohr's handwriting is easily recognisable, and the works are brilliant in their simplicity. From concise elements, he creates deep philosophical illustration-rebuses that both puzzle the viewer and immediately offer clues.
Red Riding Hood :
Shy Boy :
http://rus.ruvr.ru/2014_03_28/V-ispanskom-Leone-nashli-Svjatoj-Graal-8408/
http://rus.ruvr.ru/2014_03_25/NASA-sobiraetsja-otpravit-v-kosmos-teleskop-podsolnuh-5483/