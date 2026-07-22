Interesting and Humour - page 2151

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Jargon Slavonic phrasebook

  • Ban - Histrionics into the outer darkness
  • Quickly, resolutely! - Borzo, prebuy!
  • Substances - Potions
  • Hypnotoad - Lizard
  • IMHO - I humbly suggest
  • Interface - Intermordium
  • For example - Yaqo ash
  • PATTALOM - LIGHTHOUGHT UP
  • Troll - The flatterer, the omniscient, the troublemaker, the charmer, the scoffer, the fool, the beast of burden, the fomenter of discord.
  • Trollface is a snide face
  • Shkolota, the childish child, the childish child.
  • Cool story bro - Your tale is wicked, boyar
  • GTFO - Go away
  • LOL (I'm Laughing Out Loud)
 

Boots foot cream. For sexy knees.



 
newdigital: In doing so, the members of the self-help group closest to that patient at that moment will receive a signal and come to their aid.
It will not work in Russia. Or rather it will, but with the opposite effect)))
 

As a student at the Bezalel Academy of Art in Jerusalem, Noma Bar defined design as a minimum of means and a maximum of expression. With this thesis in mind, the young illustrator went on to conquer London. There, he started creating his masterpiece posters for the BBC, The Observer, The Economist, Wallpaper, IBM, Vodafone, Coca Cola, and many others.

Now 38, Noma Baru has published two books: Guess Who, a collection of portraits of famous people, and Negative Space, a collection of illustrations in which he skilfully manipulates the space around the centrepiece.

Nom Bohr's handwriting is easily recognisable, and the works are brilliant in their simplicity. From concise elements, he creates deep philosophical illustration-rebuses that both puzzle the viewer and immediately offer clues.

Red Riding Hood :


Shy Boy :


 
 
 
Karlson:
A <Enter> what for? <Enter> is 1101.
 


 

http://rus.ruvr.ru/2014_03_28/V-ispanskom-Leone-nashli-Svjatoj-Graal-8408/

В испанском Леоне нашли Святой Грааль
В испанском Леоне нашли Святой Грааль
  • 2014.03.28
  • rus.ruvr.ru
Как утверждают историки Маргарита Торрес (Margarita Torres) и Хосе Ортега Дель Рио (José Ortega del Río), фрагменты реликвии они обнаружили после трех лет поисков внутри средневековой чаши для причастия, хранящейся в базилике Святого Исидора в Леоне (регион Кастилия-Леон). Торрес и Дель Рио поначалу исследовали мусульманские реликвии в этой...
 
NASA to send sunflower telescope into space

http://rus.ruvr.ru/2014_03_25/NASA-sobiraetsja-otpravit-v-kosmos-teleskop-podsolnuh-5483/
NASA собирается отправить в космос телескоп-подсолнух (ВИДЕО)
NASA собирается отправить в космос телескоп-подсолнух (ВИДЕО)
  • 2014.03.25
  • rus.ruvr.ru
Концепт нового телескопа разрабатывает входящая в NASA лаборатория Jet Propulsion. Главная его цель – обнаружение потенциально пригодных для жизни планет за пределами Солнечной системы. Одна из самых сложных проблем в поиске экзопланет – их почти невозможно различить из-за света звезды, "слепящей" телескоп. Разрабатываемый NASA проект будет...
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