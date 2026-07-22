Interesting and Humour - page 618
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Slightly slicker from a small one.
- I've heard that time passes faster when you talk about something.
- And what do you want to talk about?
- Well... I don't know... maybe about global warming?
- Okay, but first, for example, there's a sheep, a goat and a horse in a meadow. They're eating the same grass. The sheep poop is so small and round, the goat poop is flakey, and the horse poop is so big and lumpy. Do you know why?
- No, girl, I don't...
- So what's the point of me talking to you about global warming if you don't even know shit!!!
http://vova-91.livejournal.com/1845366.html
Unreal landscapes
- What, am I being fired?
About the bear, you probably shouldn't... He's a vulnerable character :))
It's about to start.
The "speech warm-up" in blue is native, the rest in blue is photoshop.
Why would you do that?
No, I'm still asking nicely. I just want to understand first.