Interesting and Humour - page 618

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Slightly slicker from a small one.

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A cool manager was once on a business flight with a little girl sitting next to him, a beautiful girl with a bow on her head. It was a long flight and the manager decided to have a conversation:
- I've heard that time passes faster when you talk about something.
- And what do you want to talk about?
- Well... I don't know... maybe about global warming?
- Okay, but first, for example, there's a sheep, a goat and a horse in a meadow. They're eating the same grass. The sheep poop is so small and round, the goat poop is flakey, and the horse poop is so big and lumpy. Do you know why?
- No, girl, I don't...
- So what's the point of me talking to you about global warming if you don't even know shit!!!
 
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A sofa is taken out of the secretary's office. She bursts into her boss's office in a rage:
- What, am I being fired?
 
 
Oran:

About the bear, you probably shouldn't... He's a vulnerable character :))

It's about to start.

 
Oran:

The "speech warm-up" in blue is native, the rest in blue is photoshop.

Why would you do that?

No, I'm still asking nicely. I just want to understand first.

 
I wonder where this speech warm-up came from, what book? There are still dry leaves rustling underfoot, and the bear has already gone into hibernation. Bears hibernate after the snow.
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