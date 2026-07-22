Interesting and Humour - page 2065
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And God said to him - Go and set some against others
And don't eat your food. It's the king's feast. Smile and clap for all the slaves.
More or less)))))))))))))
More or less)))))))))))))
Here's another theory. Humans are inherently irrational. There are many examples of people doing things that defy rational thought - like fetishism. 99% of people see a Malevich square and admit it's complete nonsense (which apparently it really is!). But the expert community, prosobed by the name of Malevich, is delighted with the square. So every painting by the greats is a fetish. They have no art historical value. Just like a piece of a great football player's T-shirt. Well, to become great, you don't have to start with squares. The great ones can afford many things, for example, to kill a million or two of their citizens, and then the citizens will be delighted with them! What a square! The great fools around, in fact, and laughs at the bewildered crowd.
Mischek:
Well, it's possible that some artist has been painting universally acclaimed masterpieces for a long time.
And then, in the blink of an eye, he scribbled a few blotches on the canvas.
Fans will buy it, of course. Some will buy it as a joke of genius, and others will eat their brains in search of the secret meaning.
---
Picasso once left his autograph on the body of a boy who was sent by his parents
to the artist to get his autograph. When the boy left Picasso said: I wonder how long
his parents won't give him a bath.
Bebebe)
Mischek:
Well, it's possible that some artist has been painting universally acclaimed masterpieces for a long time.
And then, in the blink of an eye, he scribbled a few blotches on the canvas.
And don't eat your food. It's the king's feast. Smile and clap for all the slaves.