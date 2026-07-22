Interesting and Humour - page 1910
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Almost all traditions have a rational basis at the moment of their origin, but they become traditions (including moral principles, which are also traditions) by means of forceful imposition. Either the majority imposes them (the example with monkeys is very typical) or the leader (power elite) does.
For instance, most sexual taboos are derived from an archaic postulate about belonging of all females in a herd to the leader (leader).
In the general case, traditions are beneficial only to the authorities, which, by the way, quite traditionally ignore them (traditions).
Imposition by the authorities of the traditional way of life, as well as demonstrative (but always false) adherence of the authorities to traditions is a sure sign of decay of the authorities.
What's the big deal about tradition?
Normal biological adaptive behaviour engendered by evolution. Without this skill, your genes would hardly have survived to this day. The majority of the population is "traditional". Highly volatile individuals merely adjust that traditionalism. "Greyhound" monkey (who broke through the traditional fence) could not only get bananas (to feed the herd and break tradition) but also once again wet the pack.
If you don't boo "for respect" you run the risk of losing credibility and running into ...
The study of compulsive behaviour in animals and humans (including children and the mentally ill) helps to shed light on the nature of rituals - repetitive, stereotypical actions performed with surprising persistence, but usually without any visible result. ...
Humans differ from other primates in their ability to form very large collectives (alliances, coalitions) of unrelated individuals. This is an extremely "resource-intensive" behaviour in intellectual terms. Monkeys have a clear positive correlation between brain size and maximum social group size. On the basis of this correlation, it can be calculated that the human brain is able to ensure the efficient functioning of a group of 150 individuals, but no more. Meanwhile, humans have long formed much larger groups (and this, in many cases, gives them a huge adaptive advantage).
Apes use so many intellectual resources for social life because they rely on the mechanism of mutual altruism (you to me, I to you), and for this it is necessary to know each congener personally, maintain some relations with him, remember the history of these relations and know the 'moral reputation' of each member of the collective.
The human brain could not grow indefinitely, so special adaptations had to be developed in order to make the functioning of large collectives possible where not everyone knew each other personally. One such adaptation was the ability to produce, recognise and highly value complex, costly and difficult to fake signals whose meaning is 'I belong', 'I am one of you', 'I am good', 'I can be trusted'.
The lazy animal has chewed his arse off
False innuendo. Even a cat can slip.
Of course he has. He's jumped before. And off a slippery slope. And he didn't fall. And the calculation was correct now. Only for the old crowd.)
Sneakily lying again, it used to be autumn and nothing was slipping anywhere.
No. The cat is more than a year old. And he knows the slippery slope well. He's been gorging himself on it all summer long.
A completely useless animal and not pretty, a lizard is a hundred times prettier.
...to look only at the lizard!!!
Almost all traditions have a rational basis at the moment of their origin, but they become traditions (including moral principles, which are also traditions) by means of forceful imposition. Either the majority imposes them (the example with monkeys is very typical) or the leader (power elite) does.
For instance, most sexual taboos are derived from an archaic postulate about belonging of all females in a herd to the leader (leader).
In the general case, traditions are beneficial only to the authorities, which, by the way, quite traditionally ignore them (traditions).
Imposition by the authorities of the traditional way of life, as well as demonstrative (but always false) adherence of the authorities to traditions is a sure sign of decay of the authorities.
You're lying sneakily again. It used to be autumn and nothing was slipping anywhere.
here's the bastard in another year
I don't mind some traditions, like funerals. If you just took the meat out to the rubbish bin, it would be boring.
I don't mind some traditions, like funerals. It would be boring if meat was just taken to the rubbish bin.