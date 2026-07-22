Interesting and Humour - page 3479

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Дмитрий:

Gender discrimination in action

I agree! My son is a parsley boy in the garden with the other boys and the girls are snowflakes.
 
 
Andrei Etylkut:
I agree! My son is in the garden with the other boys as parsons and the girls as snowflakes.

This is not gender discrimination. It's different. It's the nurturing of suckers from childhood. You have to choose Clowns and Petrushkas out of all the possible characters.

Snowflakes, stars - that's understandable. But what do parsons and clowns have to do with the new year?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

New Year is coming soon!

Time to change your profile avatars!

Just don't let the fucking snowflakes fly all over the screen!!!
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

This is not gender discrimination. It's different. It's the nurturing of suckers since childhood. You have to choose Clowns and Petrushkas out of all the possible characters.

Snowflakes, stars - that's understandable. But what do parsons and clowns have to do with the new year?

Such a thing?)
 
Andrei Etylkut:
where the New Year's Eve "Like!" key is.
 
Younga:
where's the new year's "like!" key

Last year!)

Z.I. Photo not mine))

 
Andrei Etylkut:
That's a hell of a costume.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
That's a hell of a costume.
And the pussy matches.
 
Andrei Etylkut:
))))))))))))))
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