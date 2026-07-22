Interesting and Humour - page 3479
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Gender discrimination in action
I agree! My son is in the garden with the other boys as parsons and the girls as snowflakes.
This is not gender discrimination. It's different. It's the nurturing of suckers from childhood. You have to choose Clowns and Petrushkas out of all the possible characters.
Snowflakes, stars - that's understandable. But what do parsons and clowns have to do with the new year?
New Year is coming soon!
Time to change your profile avatars!
This is not gender discrimination. It's different. It's the nurturing of suckers since childhood. You have to choose Clowns and Petrushkas out of all the possible characters.
Snowflakes, stars - that's understandable. But what do parsons and clowns have to do with the new year?
where's the new year's "like!" key
Last year!)
Z.I. Photo not mine))
That's a hell of a costume.