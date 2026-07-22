Interesting and Humour - page 2196

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The aliens who have been captured by other aliens feel a little out of place.
 
Gennadiy:

"A person with positive thinking"; "a person with negative thinking". If there were no coloured pictures, it looks like the same person is described.

Why is the woman green and the man red? (It looks like a page from a Krishna magazine "funny pictures": Krishna had 100 wives; he tortured them all; he himself was green, but his heels were red).

 

Herring kingfish:

The longest living bony fish.

 
Fleder:

Herring kingfish:

The longest living bony fish.

no longer living ... I think they kept her for a long time and she suffocated.
 

For those who forget to water their plants at home:

Selaginella lepidophylla


 
Radio Record
 
 
Photos of the iPad Air 2 have surfaced
В сеть попали фото iPad Air 2
В сеть попали фото iPad Air 2
  • Владимир Кузин
  • www.iphones.ru
До презентации нового поколения устройств от Apple остается чуть меньше пяти месяцев, но, привычка собирать iPhone и iPad по частям задолго до официальной презентации, увы, неискоренима. Сначала в сети начали всплывать фотографии iPhone 6, а теперь пришла очередь и за iPad Air. На сайте One More Thing были опубликованы фотографии следующего...
 
 
Sensual Smooth Sax Jazz - Tell Me The Truth

music: J Thompson
Video edited by Andreea Petcu


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.08.24 10:18

Have a great weekend!

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This is a smooth jazz musician J.Thompson. The track is called Real Quick Lovin

This track is from his 2003 album called Romantic Night.

Here is a photo of the musician (taken from here):


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From Wikipedia:

Smooth jazz is a form of jazz that emerged in the United States in the 1960s and 1970s, heavily influenced by such styles as rhythm and blues, funk, rock and pop. Sometimes translated as "light jazz" or "smooth jazz".

The movement began in the early 1970s as fusion, started by some jazz musicians, such as Quincy Jones, to fuse the instrumental virtuosity and improvisation of traditional jazz, with a modern, electronic sensibility. The instrument that has become most widely associated with this movement is the saxophone.

A typical example of the genre from the 70s is "Tell Me a Bedtime Story" by Quincy Jones, and from the 90s "Between the Sheets" by Fourplay.

In the 90s of the 20th century there was a tendency for the genre to be secondary - a background music for rooms, which led to a lot of monotonous, formulaic tracks. The modern trend of smooth jazz is more mature, sensual music designed for the broadcast format.

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