Interesting and Humour - page 2196
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"A person with positive thinking"; "a person with negative thinking". If there were no coloured pictures, it looks like the same person is described.
Why is the woman green and the man red? (It looks like a page from a Krishna magazine "funny pictures": Krishna had 100 wives; he tortured them all; he himself was green, but his heels were red).
Herring kingfish:
The longest living bony fish.
Herring kingfish:
The longest living bony fish.
For those who forget to water their plants at home:
Selaginella lepidophylla
music: J Thompson
Video edited by Andreea Petcu
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting & Humorous
newdigital, 2013.08.24 10:18
Have a great weekend!
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This is a smooth jazz musician J.Thompson. The track is called Real Quick Lovin
This track is from his 2003 album called Romantic Night.
Here is a photo of the musician (taken from here):
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From Wikipedia:
Smooth jazz is a form of jazz that emerged in the United States in the 1960s and 1970s, heavily influenced by such styles as rhythm and blues, funk, rock and pop. Sometimes translated as "light jazz" or "smooth jazz".
The movement began in the early 1970s as fusion, started by some jazz musicians, such as Quincy Jones, to fuse the instrumental virtuosity and improvisation of traditional jazz, with a modern, electronic sensibility. The instrument that has become most widely associated with this movement is the saxophone.
A typical example of the genre from the 70s is "Tell Me a Bedtime Story" by Quincy Jones, and from the 90s "Between the Sheets" by Fourplay.
In the 90s of the 20th century there was a tendency for the genre to be secondary - a background music for rooms, which led to a lot of monotonous, formulaic tracks. The modern trend of smooth jazz is more mature, sensual music designed for the broadcast format.
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