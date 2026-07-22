Interesting and Humour - page 4409
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Do you understand the reason for publishing this "harmless" picture? And with what innuendo, and for what discussion, do you also understand? And if you understand, are you also inciting a ban? Is understanding the point of this throw-in an incitement to ban? No, it's a call to account for your actions.
No one has abolished the Roskomnadzor article on blocking websites. Is this the outcome you want after the heated "political debate" here?
I'm just waiting for an answer. And the outcome will still be a ban. Only the term depends on the answer.
A few years ago, on my way back from the dacha, I was shown a similarly high fence and told that behind it was either Chubais' mansion or dacha. And what's so special or "bannery" about it?
The man is doing well, nobody touches him, the builder-repairmen kind of nipped him a little recently, so he didn't pay a little extra for repairs, so what? A topic for humorous conversation, a ban or shutting down the Forex site?
A few years ago, on my way back from the dacha, I was shown a similarly high fence and told that behind it was either a mansion or Chubais' dacha. And what was so special or "baner" about it?
Good job man, no one bothers him, builders-repairers kind of nailed him a little bit recently, so he did not pay a little extra for repairs, so what? A topic for humorous conversation, a ban or shutdown of the Forex site?
If posts with scurrilous swearing and insults to one another arising from such "humorous conversations" were not deleted here, the forum would have long ago become a dump. You can only see the result of the work of the moderators - everything is practically clean and in order. Occasionally there are some minor squabbles. But any political bickering is punished here. And deleted. And the instigators are sent to the ban:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting & Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
Any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual showdown and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
If it wasn't for the deletion of posts with horrible swearing and insults to each other that arose from such "humorous conversations", the forum would have long ago turned into a dump. You can only see the result of the work of the moderators - everything is practically clean and in order. Occasionally there are some minor squabbles. But any political bickering is punished here. And deleted. And the instigators are sent to the ban:
There is a good proverb for this case: To the instigator, the first whip! But not because of or for Chubais!!!
The whip was not given to the man for the name of one very famous person. But for his own repeated attempts to provoke and unsettle the situation.
The whip was not given to the man for the name of one very famous person. But for his own repeated attempts to provoke and undermine the situation.
I'm thinking of buying a galley
I'm thinking of buying a galley.
And put it in the sideboard in a prominent place? )))
And put it in a cupboard in a prominent place?)))
No, hire some official to work on it like a slave.
No, hire some bureaucrat to work for her like a slave.