Interesting and Humour - page 4662

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What ever they come up with to create more panic. Another one has been added to the crowning virus.https://ria.ru/20200325/1569110620.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
В Китае мужчина умер от хантавируса
В Китае мужчина умер от хантавируса
  • 2020.03.25
  • РИА Новости https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/export/ria/logo.png
  • ria.ru
Люди могут заразиться хантавирусом от грызунов или продуктов их жизнедеятельности. Передача от человека к человеку не характерна для него, подобные случаи были зафиксированы только Аргентине и Чили. Также...
 
Vitalii Ananev:
What ever they come up with to create more panic. Another virus has been added to the crowned virus.https://ria.ru/20200325/1569110620.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

It's probably everyone's long-known mouse fever.

[Deleted]  

AE! The replay is stuck!


 

What else is there to do? Quarantine! We're running out of whisky, we'll have to sneak out, break the regime.


And there's no money, and the evening is burning out,
And you can't go anywhere without money.
And there's music playing in the restaurant,
. And I'm a sucker for music.

But alas, I'm too penniless tonight.
I can't eat truffles,
¶ and I live on spiritual food ¶
# It makes me feel warm

I've got a great cook,
But it's her day off.
I have no voice or ear,
But music makes me happy and sick!

Ah, restaurant, thank you for that,
♪ That your windows are wide open ♪
And I'm sitting alone with my mouth open
Singing to myself about Magadan.
 
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

A farmer I know called Andrei due to problems selling his produce).

 
Common sense Good point...
 
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