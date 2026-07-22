Interesting and Humour - page 2777
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Maybe it was before, or maybe it's a new feature: now, if the account in Signals is a cent, a warning is issued:
These cute creatures are always hungry
Trader's fears or margin call, behind the back!
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"but the country's authorities didn't report the find for months."
At 9 p.m. today in 1969, the Internet was born.
On 29 October 1969, at 9 p.m., the first session between two ARPANET nodes, 640 km apart, took place.At 21:00 only two "LO" characters could be entered. Charlie Kline was scheduled to enter the word LOGIN, but the network broke down. After ARPANET was back in operation at 22:30 the second attempt was successful. It was this experiment, in fact, that started the advent of the Internet.