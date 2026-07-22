Interesting and Humour - page 2777

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Karputov Vladimir:

Maybe it was before, or maybe it's a new feature: now, if the account in Signals is a cent, a warning is issued:

Perhaps soon forex brokers, will provide the opportunity to form the trading conditions that a trader needs.
 

These cute creatures are always hungry

[Deleted]  

 

Trader's fears or margin call, behind the back!

 
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Захоронение воина с богатыми украшениями найдено в Греции
Захоронение воина с богатыми украшениями найдено в Греции
  • 2015.10.28
  • ria.ru
АФИНЫ, 28 окт — РИА Новости, Геннадий Мельник. Редкая археологическая находка, подобной которой не было более 60 лет, сделана в Греции. Захоронение воина, датируемое примерно 1500 годом до новой эры, обнаружено возле города Пилос на юго-западе Пелопоннеса, сообщило министерство культуры страны. Раскопки проводила летом международная группа...
 
Server Muradasilov:

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"but the country's authorities didn't report the find for months."

All this time they were counting the money in the tomb.
 

At 9 p.m. today in 1969, the Internet was born.

On 29 October 1969, at 9 p.m., the first session between two ARPANET nodes, 640 km apart, took place.At 21:00 only two "LO" characters could be entered. Charlie Kline was scheduled to enter the word LOGIN, but the network broke down. After ARPANET was back in operation at 22:30 the second attempt was successful. It was this experiment, in fact, that started the advent of the Internet.

 
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Физики научились видеть людей через стены при помощи WiFi
Физики научились видеть людей через стены при помощи WiFi
  • 2015.10.29
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 29 окт – РИА Новости. Физики из МИТ модифицировали работу обычных WiFi-передатчиков таким образом, что их можно теперь использовать для того, чтобы видеть людей сквозь стены и даже измерять их пульс, о чем они рассказали на сайте университета. Как пишут ученые, работу над созданием подобного аналога "рентгеновского зрения" из комиксов...
 
 
Yuriy Khrustalov:
I doubt if you give a lemon euro to some marginalised person, he will end his life badly and quickly, but he might live a little longer)
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