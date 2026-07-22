Interesting and Humour - page 1277

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Radio Day

 
 

And what will he grow out of it?

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

And what will he grow out of it?

A receiver.)))
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Grasshopper 325m Test | Single Camera (Hexacopter)


 
 

Geez

 
Playing
 

Summer

 

Finally, http://ru-marazm.livejournal.com/3670905.html.

"At the request of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Voronezh region, the authorities banned the celebration of Neptune's Day (VIDEO).

In the village of Morozovka, Voronezh region, fairy-tale characters were removed from the Youth Day celebration programme because of their incompatibility with Orthodox values."
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