Interesting and Humour - page 121
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Nevertheless, our planet's population has grown by 1 billion since 1999. And that's about +24 in 10 minutes. I can't remember where I read the statistics, but I remember the numbers. I did not check their accuracy.)
Nevertheless, our planet's population has grown by 1 billion since 1999. And that's about +24 in 10 minutes. I can't remember where I read the statistics, but I remember the numbers. I have not checked its accuracy.)
The downward curve is obviously because the average is based on the number of countries, not the number of population.
Selling the tent, 7 years old, Kiev. Muscovites discount.
The "Orange Revolution" technology is quite well known and the countermeasures are well tested in the country.
Any protest meeting is immediately followed by an anti-protest pro-paid meeting, and the security forces are brought in to prevent clashes.
It turns out that the security forces act justifiably: formally they act as peacekeepers between the sides, but in fact they kick the protesters.
I also looked at the statistics, an average Ukrainian consumes an average of 3.5 thousand kWh, and an average fink consumes 13.5 thousand kWh.
The question is: where do the pindos spend their electricity?
I also looked at the statistics, an average Ukrainian consumes an average of 3.5 thousand kWh, and an average fink consumes 13.5 thousand kWh.
The question is: where do the pindos spend their electricity?