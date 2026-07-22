Interesting and Humour - page 424

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TheXpert:
If it's legal, OK.
You're all going to jail
 
TheXpert:
If it's legal, OK.
It's done so now with papaklass. There's no problem. (So far... :)) )
 
 
Manov:
Now they have done so with papaklass. No problem. (So far... :)) )

There are some in the service who have been banned without a problem. And not immediately.

By the way, MK adds 22 rating units for creating a job - so - misuse of the service and promotion of MK for dough for a bloated rating.

 
abolk:

There are some in the service who have been banned without a problem. And not immediately.

By the way, MK adds 22 rating units for creating a job - so - misuse of the service and promoting MK for dough for a bloated rating.

So bad...

Better would be to create some kind of "Transfer credit" user->user (not rated).

So could "Say thank you" with x credits...

 
Manov:

So bad...

It would be better to create some kind of "Transfer credit" user->user (not rated).

So could "Say Thank You" with x credits...

When this will be done - there will not be manov and papaklass anymore (shadow conversion paypal-webmoney will be liquidated with bans system) - but there will be manov2 and papaklass2
 
papaklass:
And you're not a lawyer. You need more than everybody else. All you do is teach people, but you can't deal with your customers.

no, papaklass - teaching people is a pointless exercise - a person cannot be taught, but a person can teach himself - for the word "teach" + "self" (to teach oneself).

But teaching is all I do (that is why I am not a lawyer).

And you don't need more than anyone else, but as much as you need.

 
 

was trying to refresh my memory on D'Almbert's MM and googling came as a bit of a surprise:


And this despite the fact that "strict filtering" is on. Although the clue is prophetic :)

 
notused:

was trying to refresh my memory on D'Almbert's MM and googling came as a bit of a surprise:


And this despite the fact that "strict filtering" is on. Although the clue is prophetic :)

Hmm, no such suggestion in google, although filtering is disabled =)
Although, google is famous for personalising responses, so something is wrong with your system and soon everything ... ;)
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