Interesting and Humour - page 424
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If it's legal, OK.
If it's legal, OK.
Now they have done so with papaklass. No problem. (So far... :)) )
There are some in the service who have been banned without a problem. And not immediately.
By the way, MK adds 22 rating units for creating a job - so - misuse of the service and promotion of MK for dough for a bloated rating.
There are some in the service who have been banned without a problem. And not immediately.
By the way, MK adds 22 rating units for creating a job - so - misuse of the service and promoting MK for dough for a bloated rating.
So bad...
Better would be to create some kind of "Transfer credit" user->user (not rated).
So could "Say thank you" with x credits...
So bad...
It would be better to create some kind of "Transfer credit" user->user (not rated).
So could "Say Thank You" with x credits...
And you're not a lawyer. You need more than everybody else. All you do is teach people, but you can't deal with your customers.
no, papaklass - teaching people is a pointless exercise - a person cannot be taught, but a person can teach himself - for the word "teach" + "self" (to teach oneself).
But teaching is all I do (that is why I am not a lawyer).
And you don't need more than anyone else, but as much as you need.
was trying to refresh my memory on D'Almbert's MM and googling came as a bit of a surprise:
And this despite the fact that "strict filtering" is on. Although the clue is prophetic :)
was trying to refresh my memory on D'Almbert's MM and googling came as a bit of a surprise:
And this despite the fact that "strict filtering" is on. Although the clue is prophetic :)
Although, google is famous for personalising responses, so something is wrong with your system and soon everything ... ;)