Interesting and Humour - page 2161
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That's strange. There was no payment for the rating today. Am I the only lucky one?
He who wakes up early sees the accrual :)
And then, by lunchtime, they withdrew what they had charged in the morning.
My rating is also down by about a hundred.
He who gets up early sees the accrual :)
And then, by lunchtime, withdrew what had accrued in the morning.
Since the market opened on my feet...
Whoever gets up early is already sleepy by lunchtime... :)
MQL4 forum is dead. I got 12k rating, then they wrote me off :)
Where-where did you get this information? Insider?
MIPT student on how she charmed venture capitalists and settled on four funds
Since ancient times, society has been divided into the elite, the lumpen and people like us.
An intelligent man can lose his family because of the huge number of thoughts in his head.
Under Yeltsin, chaos developed in the country.
One man is nothing and all together are part of nature.
The subjects of civil law have different responsibilities, such as being a person.
If one cannot live in society, one has only to live with a girl.
The empirical level of knowledge took place in the Middle Ages with the alchemists, and in our time with the physicists who made the androgynous collider.
These days fewer and fewer people are happily married - it's all from poverty, drug addiction and homosexuality.
The main function of the state is to satisfy the citizens.
Khrushchev suppressed a slave uprising in Novocherkassk.
The Ottoman Empire was on the sidelines of drug trafficking in those days.
After his expulsion, Solzhenitsyn continued his camp journey to the United States.
It's hard when you don't know what you're taking in your mouth.
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These were perls from the USE.
(Distorted with indifference)