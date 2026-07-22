Interesting and Humour - page 4068
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A very dubious approach to parenting. In my opinion, one should look for a level that is higher than the child's current level of development, but so much so that he/she can understand what is being said.
In general, there simply CANNOT be patterns in parenting...
Education and upbringing are not exactly the same thing...
Nurturing and learning are not exactly the same thing...
Not exactly, but there can be no learning without education. Or more accurately, without nurturing, learning would suck. Isn't it necessary to teach your child the responsibility to listen carefully and think when something is explained to him or her? Without education, can you teach your child to think for himself or herself and assess the possible consequences of his or her decisions and actions?
Not exactly, but there can be no learning without nurturing. Or should I say, without nurturing, learning would suck. Don't you have to educate your child to listen carefully and think when something is explained to him or her? Without education, is it possible to teach how to think for oneself and assess the possible consequences of both decisions and actions?
You are introducing a new entity - nurture.
You were talking about mutual understanding.
Naturally, these things are connected, this has to be taken into account.
But we were talking about something else, in the context of the previous conversation. To be superior - or to stoop to his level, so that it would be easier for him to pull up.
ps this is also nurturing, which is typical. An adult.
Yeah. That's something to think about. Thank you.
Snow.
Note the signal shop window - new design!
Note the signals showcase - a new design!
For those who don't get carried away by the newfangled "chaos-porn, understand nothing" design -- then they can click the button and get a familiar version that (to me) can be worked with:
Respectfully.
Your "with respect" is really annoying.
No respect.
Your "with respect" is really annoying.
no respect.
Ahhhh - that's the stochastic guru ...
I told him that already and in a rather rude manner - he doesn't get it ...
For those who don't like the newfangled "chaos-porn, don't understand anything" design -- then they can click the button and get a familiar option that (to me) can be worked with:
It's a very good button, but the developers need to add functionality to remember the last choice, or else you have to constantly switch to the normal view.
This is a very good button, but the developers need to add functionality to remember the last selection, otherwise you have to switch to normal view all the time.
Substitution of terms: "normal" and "familiar". You'll get used to it in time. Also, the large interface serves another important purpose: convenience for mobile gadget users.