Interesting and Humour - page 4316
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I'm shocked.
Electrostatics combined with balance skills, nothing more.
He's got hairs on his arms standing up from the electrification.
+ He's looking at the sun all the time,
I can't do that without the sun, it's less of an effect.
ZS: i know how to do it only with a rubber balloon, the kids are delighted with the misunderstanding of the principle ))
hehehe, the first Norwegian rocket flew into space )
https://susanin.news/world/hitech/20180928-254401/
I'm shocked.
So are the little kids.
and the rest of us know where they sell them long ago )
twigs with a lead weight inside to displace the centre of gravity - you can even make them yourself.)
Young children, too.
and the rest of us know where they sell them long ago )
twigs with a lead weight inside to shift the centre of gravity - you can make them yourself )
the ones standing up maybe, but what about the ones across the air? )
The ones standing maybe, but the ones across the air? )
I missed that... he's got *** tied on his hands, he's pulling on the strings anyway.
The view from my window.
To make a witch's potion, simply pick up any tinned pâté at the Pyaterochka. It contains just about everything you need - boar skin, owl claws, mouse powder
And the cheaper it is, the better it works . And if it's expired, it's almost instantaneous.
hehehe, the first Norwegian rocket flew into space )
well what space, a dome on top))