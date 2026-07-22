Interesting and Humour - page 4316

New comment
 
Vladimir Gribachev:

I'm shocked.


Electrostatics combined with balance skills, nothing more.

He's got hairs on his arms standing up from the electrification.

+ He's looking at the sun all the time,

I can't do that without the sun, it's less of an effect.

ZS: i know how to do it only with a rubber balloon, the kids are delighted with the misunderstanding of the principle ))

 
https://coub.com/view/y0ii3
Мужицкий дождь
Мужицкий дождь
  • coub.com
by Bogdan
 

hehehe, the first Norwegian rocket flew into space )

https://susanin.news/world/hitech/20180928-254401/

Norwegian missile

Норвегия успешно запустила в космос первую ракету собственного производства
Норвегия успешно запустила в космос первую ракету собственного производства
  • 2018.09.28
  • Дарья Снидкова
  • susanin.news
Норвегия. Норвегия успешно запустила в космос ракету собственного производства и разработки. Об этом пишет «Регнум».  Susanne Auer
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Gribachev:

I'm shocked.


So are the little kids.

and the rest of us know where they sell them long ago )

twigs with a lead weight inside to displace the centre of gravity - you can even make them yourself.)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Young children, too.

and the rest of us know where they sell them long ago )

twigs with a lead weight inside to shift the centre of gravity - you can make them yourself )

the ones standing up maybe, but what about the ones across the air? )

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

The ones standing maybe, but the ones across the air? )

I missed that... he's got *** tied on his hands, he's pulling on the strings anyway.

 

The view from my window.


 
To make a witch's spell, simply pick up some tinned pâté at the Pyaterochka. It contains just about everything you need - boar skin, owl claws, mouse powder
 
Vitaly Murlenko:
To make a witch's potion, simply pick up any tinned pâté at the Pyaterochka. It contains just about everything you need - boar skin, owl claws, mouse powder

And the cheaper it is, the better it works . And if it's expired, it's almost instantaneous.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

hehehe, the first Norwegian rocket flew into space )

well what space, a dome on top))

1...430943104311431243134314431543164317431843194320432143224323...4979
New comment