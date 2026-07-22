Interesting and Humour - page 3426
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And then Putya wondered how dashingly UR had won, the wizard Churov counting UR at 49%, which no one expected.
It's not just ER that can win elections.
In our district, the Communists won, most of the deputies are Communists, the chairman of the council of deputies is a Communist.
But they said from the top: "Put a United Russia politician as district mayor", and so they did.
The levers of control from above, you can break away, but there is no willpower, and they hinted that the district will not get anything if they elect a non-Unionist as head of the district.
Local authorities have no power over themselves! As long as the local government's trough is above (the budget is distributed from above), it will do as it's told from above.)
https://www.novayagazeta.ru/articles/2016/10/05/70070-kommunisty-nazad
http://ura.ru/news/1052268947
http://ura.ru/news/1052268947
http://ura.ru/news/1052268947
Get a load of this
We live cheerfully! Soon we will reach male prostitution when women begin to evaluate the quality of marital duty.
I'm wondering why only men cheat, women don't cheat?
Put them all in jail at once. Let them all go to jail. That way 99% of the country would go straight to jail.)
///
http://ura.ru/news/1052268947
For this "crime" the author of the idea suggested that men should be punished with imprisonment.
Even if it's a fake, it's interesting, isn't it? Women can do it, men can't, that's the secret cryptopolitics of matriarchy
I'm wondering why only men cheat, women don't cheat?
Put them all in jail at once. Let them all go to jail. So 99% of the country would go at once).