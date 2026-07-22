Interesting and Humour - page 420
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I always do this when the depot grows:D
and when does it wane?
And I have no emotions at work...
And cold-bloodedly accept losses, failures.
Otherwise, it's not interesting and boring. :)
I disagree... Being happy about profits is as bad as worrying about losses.
And anyway, we all know, to each his own.)
I disagree... Being happy about profits is as bad as worrying about losses.
And in general, we know, to each his own))
Of course, there are no universal recipes ;)In my ideology, it is forbidden to rejoice in what may be in the future.
Because with a calm attitude this future will come and one can rejoice,
And when you're drooling in anticipation, it's often a bummer :(
And if you stop enjoying the pleasurable details of life, what's the point of living? =)
And to be happy with her family and everything around her ))
Work is a tool, and for me it lacks excitement. This job in particular. I can't call her creative just like that. She's a very stubborn girl ))
Let's go on ) how much will you buy it for?
Shall we place our bets on the champion?
Yes :)
Come on... :)))
(https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/4234)