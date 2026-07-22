Interesting and Humour - page 420

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mrProF:
I always do this when the depot grows:D
and when it goes down?
 
joo:
and when does it wane?
Grails don't give losses ;)
 
And I have no emotions at work...
 
Karlson:
And I have no emotions at work...
That's not right, you have to rejoice as you did for the first time in profits, successes.

And cold-bloodedly accept losses, failures.

Otherwise, it's not interesting and boring. :)

 

I disagree... Being happy about profits is as bad as worrying about losses.

And anyway, we all know, to each his own.)

 
 
Karlson:

I disagree... Being happy about profits is as bad as worrying about losses.

And in general, we know, to each his own))

Of course, there are no universal recipes ;)

In my ideology, it is forbidden to rejoice in what may be in the future.
Because with a calm attitude this future will come and one can rejoice,

And when you're drooling in anticipation, it's often a bummer :(

And if you stop enjoying the pleasurable details of life, what's the point of living? =)

 

And to be happy with her family and everything around her ))

Work is a tool, and for me it lacks excitement. This job in particular. I can't call her creative just like that. She's a very stubborn girl ))

 

Let's go on ) how much will you buy it for?


 
papaklass:

Shall we place our bets on the champion?

Yes :)

Come on... :)))

(https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/4234)

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