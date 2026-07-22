Interesting and Humour - page 4321

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Denis Sartakov:

Soldiers! I'm in the front row.

What did you go there for? Isn't that Semipalatinsk?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

What are you in for? Isn't that Semipalatinsk?

I'm not there, I was just kidding.

 

The governor has a dilemma

Where to get asphalt for the roads

To drive a Porsche, which...

The bill of lading is asphalt...

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

The governor has a dilemma

Where to get asphalt for the roads

To drive a Porsche, which...

The bill of lading is asphalt...

You have to be careful with this kind of stuff, it could be politically motivated.

 
Denis Sartakov:

You have to be careful with topics like this, they can be politically motivated.

Oops... I didn't think of that, then we'll fix it...


A surgeon dreams about someone's liver.

♪ Dentist dreams of a flat gum ♪

And only the proctologist sleeps the night away...

 

another planet...


 

Finished the fence today - visually separating the garden from the lawn


 
Alexey Viktorov:

And this pa...a from Podolsk doesn't know how to use the rear-view mirrors himself and you didn't have the sense to teach you?

What's that got to do with rear-view mirrors?

 


 
Vitaly Murlenko:

What do the rear-view mirrors have to do with it?

Because knowing how to use the mirrors is much more useful than knowing how to use the turn signals.
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