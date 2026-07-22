Interesting and Humour - page 4321
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Soldiers! I'm in the front row.
What did you go there for? Isn't that Semipalatinsk?
What are you in for? Isn't that Semipalatinsk?
I'm not there, I was just kidding.
The governor has a dilemma
Where to get asphalt for the roads
To drive a Porsche, which...
The bill of lading is asphalt...
The governor has a dilemma
Where to get asphalt for the roads
To drive a Porsche, which...
The bill of lading is asphalt...
You have to be careful with this kind of stuff, it could be politically motivated.
You have to be careful with topics like this, they can be politically motivated.
Oops... I didn't think of that, then we'll fix it...
A surgeon dreams about someone's liver.
♪ Dentist dreams of a flat gum ♪
And only the proctologist sleeps the night away...
another planet...
Finished the fence today - visually separating the garden from the lawn
And this pa...a from Podolsk doesn't know how to use the rear-view mirrors himself and you didn't have the sense to teach you?
What's that got to do with rear-view mirrors?
What do the rear-view mirrors have to do with it?