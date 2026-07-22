Interesting and Humour - page 73

New comment
 

a chinese man got his hands on some silver today and decided to do everyone a favour.

gave the car to the people!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcxZpPm8yls

 
tasheal:

a chinese man got his hands on some silver today and decided to do everyone a favour.

gave the car to the people!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcxZpPm8yls

that's not how it happened.

One Lamborghini owner in China today decided to take a stand against the poor service he had received from the company. He hired people to publicly destroy the sports car when it failed to function after a service by an official Lamborghini service station.
The protest was made to provoke public support and goad the manufacturer to respect his consumer rights.

 
 
Mischek:
Categorically against "winter 1 month"!
 
TheXpert:
Categorically against "winter 1 month"!
Your suggestions ?
 
TheXpert:
Categorically against "winter 1 month"!
Why? You'll ride in the snow in October, November, winter, March, April. Then wait until May, summer, September, and then go skiing again.
 
Lizar:
Why? You'll be skiing in the snow in October, November, winter, March, April. Then wait until May, summer, September, and then go skiing again.
No way. Snow only in winter.
 
 
 
1...666768697071727374757677787980...4979
New comment