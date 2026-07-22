Interesting and Humour - page 73
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a chinese man got his hands on some silver today and decided to do everyone a favour.
gave the car to the people!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcxZpPm8yls
a chinese man got his hands on some silver today and decided to do everyone a favour.
gave the car to the people!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcxZpPm8yls
that's not how it happened.
One Lamborghini owner in China today decided to take a stand against the poor service he had received from the company. He hired people to publicly destroy the sports car when it failed to function after a service by an official Lamborghini service station.
The protest was made to provoke public support and goad the manufacturer to respect his consumer rights.
Categorically against "winter 1 month"!
Categorically against "winter 1 month"!
Why? You'll be skiing in the snow in October, November, winter, March, April. Then wait until May, summer, September, and then go skiing again.