Interesting and Humour - page 1197

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The head of Rusnano, Anatoly Chubais, has proposed that the government fully privatise the organisation.

No, clever man! First he created the company with public money, and now he wants to sell it and make money. He seems to like privatisation very much. )

 

 
- I've got a kitten. Help me think of a computer name...
- Mouse!
- Come on, it's a cat!
- Well, then it's FUCKING POWER.
 
A Russian spy was caught in Washington: drunk with a hat with earflaps, a manual on birch bark, a slingshot in his hand and a bear on a leash.
 
 
 
EUR)
 

- How do bugs multiply?

- Well, programmers fuck with them at night.

 
Heroix:

- How do bugs multiply?

- Well, programmers fuck with them at night.

5 points
 
that's for sure.
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