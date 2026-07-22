Interesting and Humour - page 1197
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The head of Rusnano, Anatoly Chubais, has proposed that the government fully privatise the organisation.
No, clever man! First he created the company with public money, and now he wants to sell it and make money. He seems to like privatisation very much. )
- Mouse!
- Come on, it's a cat!
- Well, then it's FUCKING POWER.
- How do bugs multiply?
- Well, programmers fuck with them at night.
- How do bugs multiply?
- Well, programmers fuck with them at night.