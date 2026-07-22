Interesting and Humour - page 150

New comment
 
 

Read

 
 
IvanIvanov:
Why is the jetty on the right bank and the village on the left?
It must be the village of Yugo-North.
 
 

Not very funny...

http://bashtube.ru/video/218714/

 
Karlson:

Not very funny...

http://bashtube.ru/video/218714/

Looks like a virus.
 
sergeev:

there is such a flow. Animated photos in which a small part of the picture is moving away from the rest of the static.

It's very original sometimes. Especially with nature.

And how do you get such animated photos on Odnoklassniki? They don't move there!

1...143144145146147148149150151152153154155156157...4979
New comment