Interesting and Humour - page 150
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Why is the jetty on the right bank and the village on the left?
Not very funny...
http://bashtube.ru/video/218714/
Not very funny...
http://bashtube.ru/video/218714/
there is such a flow. Animated photos in which a small part of the picture is moving away from the rest of the static.
It's very original sometimes. Especially with nature.
And how do you get such animated photos on Odnoklassniki? They don't move there!