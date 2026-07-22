Interesting and Humour - page 2018

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Artist Valentin Gubarev. Called - Sitting up until 1 January


 

Stanley Turrentine - You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine



 

Slowly waking up ...

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Dancing Lights - Paul Hardcastle



 
Mischek:


Bear!!! What the hell? Where'd the hedgehog go?

Oh man, I was just taking a couple of days off for a glass of cognac and a lemon, and then I was gone again. Where the hell did Hedgehog go? The cat's worried about me.

 

Good morning

Artist Alexander Zotov



 
artmedia70:

Bear!!! What the hell? Where's he gone?

Oh man, I was just taking a couple of days off for a glass of cognac and a lemon, and then I was gone again. Where the hell did Hedgehog go? The cat's worried about me.

Maybe he's been banned.
 
trora:
Maybe you've been banned?
Why so angry?
 
newdigital:

Good morning

Artist Alexander Zotov

Nice picture :)
 
artmedia70:
Why such anger?
Maybe it's the joy... to ban a couple of inadequate troll-flooders
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