Interesting and Humour - page 2018
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Stanley Turrentine - You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
Slowly waking up ...
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Dancing Lights - Paul Hardcastle
Bear!!! What the hell? Where'd the hedgehog go?
Oh man, I was just taking a couple of days off for a glass of cognac and a lemon, and then I was gone again. Where the hell did Hedgehog go? The cat's worried about me.
Good morning
Artist Alexander Zotov
Bear!!! What the hell? Where's he gone?
Oh man, I was just taking a couple of days off for a glass of cognac and a lemon, and then I was gone again. Where the hell did Hedgehog go? The cat's worried about me.
Maybe you've been banned?
Good morning
Artist Alexander Zotov
Why such anger?