Interesting and Humour - page 473

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peripatetikos:
˙iwɐɹon xdǝʚʚ оvɔǝdʞ ɐn ʁɔqɯɐdƍɐε and ʎdʎɯɐиʚɐvʞ qɯʎнdǝʚǝdǝu ,dоɯinw qɯʎнdǝʚǝdǝu qɔоvmіdu ˙ʁɔvиҺʎɐн ʁ , ǝɔʚ

And Renat said that our people are lazy... He's wrong, really ;-)

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MetaDriver:

And Renat said our people are lazy... Heh. Wrong, really ;-)


He is not lazy, he just takes a long time to harness))).
 
papaklass:

A southern summer evening. The sun finally stopped beating down. The temperature had dropped to 30C. We were sitting with some lads in a cafe under trees, drinking cool unfiltered beer, playing GO, leisurely discussing some events. It was great!

Suddenly, out of the blue, a man appears and says: "Help an invalid in any way you can. Yes, the man, judging by his appearance, had been in a fire. I silently drew out a tenner and handed it to him. In response to my gesture, I heard a phrase that surprised me greatly: "Can't you give more?". If you compare it to the fact that I could have given nothing at all, I gave you a very large sum of money," I replied. The security guards came over and politely and firmly escorted the man out of the venue.

One thing I did not understand from this situation: am I a villain?


 
FAQ:

This is the first time I've ever heard of a siphon and a beard, the cameraman was talking nonsense.
 
horse
 
goblin
 

Mmm, jealous. I have to hover in my office - it's sweltering.

 

Sent in by a good vet. A man. To my wife...


 

Two fishermen are sitting there, fishing. The first one takes a bite, and boom! - pulls out a mermaid. He takes it off the hook, spins it around, thinks, sighs - and throws it back in the water.

Second fisherman: "But why?"

One: "But how...?"

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