Interesting and Humour - page 473
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
˙iwɐɹon xdǝʚʚ оvɔǝdʞ ɐn ʁɔqɯɐdƍɐε and ʎdʎɯɐиʚɐvʞ qɯʎнdǝʚǝdǝu ,dоɯinw qɯʎнdǝʚǝdǝu qɔоvmіdu ˙ʁɔvиҺʎɐн ʁ , ǝɔʚ
And Renat said that our people are lazy... He's wrong, really ;-)
And Renat said our people are lazy... Heh. Wrong, really ;-)
A southern summer evening. The sun finally stopped beating down. The temperature had dropped to 30C. We were sitting with some lads in a cafe under trees, drinking cool unfiltered beer, playing GO, leisurely discussing some events. It was great!
Suddenly, out of the blue, a man appears and says: "Help an invalid in any way you can. Yes, the man, judging by his appearance, had been in a fire. I silently drew out a tenner and handed it to him. In response to my gesture, I heard a phrase that surprised me greatly: "Can't you give more?". If you compare it to the fact that I could have given nothing at all, I gave you a very large sum of money," I replied. The security guards came over and politely and firmly escorted the man out of the venue.
One thing I did not understand from this situation: am I a villain?
Mmm, jealous. I have to hover in my office - it's sweltering.
Sent in by a good vet. A man. To my wife...
Two fishermen are sitting there, fishing. The first one takes a bite, and boom! - pulls out a mermaid. He takes it off the hook, spins it around, thinks, sighs - and throws it back in the water.
Second fisherman: "But why?"
One: "But how...?"