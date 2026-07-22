Interesting and Humour - page 2106
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the news:
I take it this is an American joke, yes?
I take it this is an American joke, yes?
- On your income tax return last year, you stated that you earned ten thousand, but according to our data, you spent at least a million during that time. What does that mean?
- What does it mean... I can't make ends meet!
It's spring at last!
Artist - Olga Gromova
Cartoonist Sergei Yolkin
we're going on holiday to go mushrooming
and enjoy the sunset.
lips
========
Brezhnev breathed into the palm of his hand
smoothed his eyebrows and turned up his nose
that's it, thought chausescu
hickey
========
Wake up everyone, I'm shitting myself.
and I'm so hungry I can't eat
oleg yelled and it worked
uh-huh
=======
3D-printed car unveiled at Geneva showLive from Geneva 2014 - Edag Genesis concept car: