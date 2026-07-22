Interesting and Humour - page 2106

New comment
 
peripatetikos:

the news:


I take it this is an American joke, yes?

[Deleted]  
vspexp:

I take it this is an American joke, yes?

Yeah. Laugh after the word 'shovel'.
[Deleted]  
The trader was summoned to the tax office.
- On your income tax return last year, you stated that you earned ten thousand, but according to our data, you spent at least a million during that time. What does that mean?
- What does it mean... I can't make ends meet!
 

It's spring at last!

Artist - Olga Gromova



 

Cartoonist Sergei Yolkin



 
What sea, darling?
we're going on holiday to go mushrooming
and enjoy the sunset.

lips

========

Brezhnev breathed into the palm of his hand
smoothed his eyebrows and turned up his nose
that's it, thought chausescu
hickey

========

Wake up everyone, I'm shitting myself.
and I'm so hungry I can't eat
oleg yelled and it worked
uh-huh

=======


 
[Deleted]  
 
I don't care about the money - it makes me feel better.
 

3D-printed car unveiled at Geneva show

Live from Geneva 2014 - Edag Genesis concept car:

1...209921002101210221032104210521062107210821092110211121122113...4979
New comment