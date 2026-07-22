Interesting and Humour - page 2576

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Airbag from Tarantino

 
Goodyear has unveiled tyres that generate electricity.

http://www.computerra.ru/117669/goodyear-predstavila-shinyi-vyirabatyivayushhie-elektrichestvo/
 
alexnik:
Goodyear has unveiled tyres that generate electricity.

http://www.computerra.ru/117669/goodyear-predstavila-shinyi-vyirabatyivayushhie-elektrichestvo/

With a socket ?

 

Kiev sketches.

"This afternoon a gang of vintage musicians were playing on Khreshchatyk. A company of Georgian dancers, strolling through Kiev, came out to have a bit of fun. The audience was delighted!"

 
GT788:
Mandatory consecration of indicators and EAs before installing them on the real )))))))))
 
http://www.asus.com/ru/News/VHpxVvb4YFQ9YaWb
Итоги первого сезона проекта «Компьютер на прокачку»
Итоги первого сезона проекта «Компьютер на прокачку»
  • www.asus.com
Итоги первого сезона проекта «Компьютер на прокачку» Компания ASUS рада сообщить о завершении первого сезона проекта «Компьютер на прокачку», в рамках которого победителю достался высокопроизводительный компьютер на базе комплектующих ASUS. «Компьютер на прокачку» – это уникальный шанс для каждого участника получить новый компьютер... ВТОРОЙ СЕЗОН НАЧИНАЕТСЯ В АПРЕЛЕ!!! Нужно просто написать зачем он вам...
 
Creative!

 
 
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