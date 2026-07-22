Interesting and Humour - page 2576
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Airbag from Tarantino
http://www.computerra.ru/117669/goodyear-predstavila-shinyi-vyirabatyivayushhie-elektrichestvo/
Goodyear has unveiled tyres that generate electricity.
http://www.computerra.ru/117669/goodyear-predstavila-shinyi-vyirabatyivayushhie-elektrichestvo/
With a socket ?
Kiev sketches.
"This afternoon a gang of vintage musicians were playing on Khreshchatyk. A company of Georgian dancers, strolling through Kiev, came out to have a bit of fun. The audience was delighted!"