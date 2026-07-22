Interesting and Humour - page 2473
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Mounting?
Homeboy's diary 11
Homeboy's diary 11
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©CheshireCo - Diaries.Online
Actually, it's already been out for 15.
The cat asked me to pass on
All rights reserved 2014 ©CheshireCo --- Diaries Online . No reprinting of the site materials and copying of the Author's works published on the site and its official social networking groups is allowed. Quoting 1-2 paragraphs of works is allowed with the following condition: the copyright of the author of the work must be placed next to the quoted text in the form ©CheshirKo --- Diaries Online and active link to http://www.дневники.онлайн site on resources that comply with Russian law. Contact: dnevnikionline@gmail.com
Actually, it's already 15 out.
The cat asked me to pass on
All rights reserved 2014 © CheshireCo --- Diaries Online . Reprinting of the site materials and copying of the Author's works published on the site and its official social networking groups is forbidden. Quoting 1-2 paragraphs of works is allowed with the following condition: the copyright of the author of the work must be placed next to the quoted text in the form ©CheshirKo --- Diaries Online and active link to http://www.дневники.онлайн site on resources that comply with the laws of the Russian Federation. Contact: dnevnikionline@gmail.com
Kotejaba (C)
Signals are now more interactive. For example, when viewing signals and hovering your mouse over parameters such as:
Max. series winnings: ; Max. series profit: ; Max. series loss: ; Max. series loss:
on the "Gain" chart, the corresponding balance sections are highlighted in bold.
I think this interactivity was before, and the fact that demo accounts disappeared - it is yes
We have a thread going on about it now :)
I support the disappearance of the demo signals, although I had a few of them too.
They are still there, you can access them via the profile page, or the terminal
PS.Wanted to put a screenshot - it is inserted, but does not appear
They are still there, you can access them via the profile page, or the terminal
PS.I wanted to insert a screenshot - it's inserted, but it's not displayed