Interesting and Humour - page 2473

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Mounting?

 

Homeboy's diary 11

Дневник Домового 11
Дневник Домового 11
  • 2014.09.19
  • ЧеширКо
  • www.xn--b1addnalrc.xn--80asehdb
2 февраля. Переезд опишу, процитировав слова Халка: «Не только лишь все могут переехать в дом, точнее — не каждый может это… ай! По голове-то на фига?…». Кота пустили первым. От осознания своей важности, тот, забыв про все моральные устои, пометил первый же угол. Убежать не успел, забуксовал по ламинату. В целом, дом неплохой. Двухэтажный...
 

Kotejaba (C)

 
barabashkakvn:
Signals are now more interactive. For example, when viewing signals and hovering your mouse over parameters such as:

Max. series winnings: ; Max. series profit: ; Max. series loss: ; Max. series loss:

on the "Gain" chart, the corresponding balance sections are highlighted in bold.

I repeat my suggestion: it would be convenient to display here (on the page of each signal) the ranking of the signal in the top 1000 ICL and on the general list of signals (those that are not in the top 1000).
 
server:

I think this interactivity was before, and the fact that demo accounts disappeared - it is yes

We have a thread going on about it now :)

I support the disappearance of demo signals, although I had a few of them.
 
yosuf:
I support the disappearance of the demo signals, although I had a few of them too.

They are still there, you can access them via the profile page, or the terminal

PS.Wanted to put a screenshot - it is inserted, but does not appear

 
server:

They are still there, you can access them via the profile page, or the terminal

PS.I wanted to insert a screenshot - it's inserted, but it's not displayed

When adding a new signal I noticed that there will be no free signals from now on either. Is it right?
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