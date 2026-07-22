Interesting and Humour - page 4361
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I don't really agree that a trader's profit is another trader's loss.
First and foremost, the trader is a heater of inflation. After all, the indices of all countries, for the most part, are growing. And if you sold a euro to someone, and the exchange rate went down, it is not certain that your buyer has not flipped or merged into futures.
Kerrytrade was doing a great job until 2008. You bought GBPJPY and you just had to buy more because the swap was going up. Who made losses?
Or a major player decided to flip, and you sold him the required currency at a good price. This usually happens on the corridor edges. WHO'S at a loss here?
Forex is not just trading on margin with an obligation to return the trade to the initial deposit currency. If you buy euros for dollars, the money is deducted from the dollar account and the euro account is replenished. As for the brokers, they do not buy at the pawnshop prices, but at prices negotiated by the traders.
And in fact, it is Saturday ! Happy holidays !
Honey, I fixed it)
Honey, I fixed it.)
But the tiles are perfectly glued, perfectly flat. What joints!
it's coming on !
YOU KNOW... sometimes you get the irresistible urge to take them all together, hug them, twist them into a tube,
everything they've bred and... with all the proletarian hatred to beat them in the face with their bullshit...
and then forcibly send them to school! (c, M.C.)
there are different opinions.
In fact, it's already Saturday ! Happy holidays!
Friday is not when Friday is written on the calendar. Friday is a state of mind)))
Friday is not when Friday is written on the calendar. Friday is a state of mind.)
I had a neighbour who was an alcoholic who used to say that every day was Friday.
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