Interesting and Humour - page 3215
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Cats have the Olympics too
But they say aliens love cats
Why post photos of landscapes without explaining where it is?
New icon in the forum editor. Profile link. @Yuri Evseenkov and what to do with it?
What's not to understand here? The landscape is on the PHOTO! :)
and the photo is on the internet.)
and a photo on the internet )
Wanted a photo a day (would be enough to post for ten years) :)
Here's the rating here, the author of that landscape is on the top right.
New icon in the forum editor. Profile link. @Yuri Evseenkov and what to do with it?