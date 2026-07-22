Interesting and Humour - page 3215

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Sergey Golubev:

Cats have the Olympics too


Non-cats and programmers are hard to put together a team. They walk on their own. Dog sled races are another matter.
 

But they say aliens love cats


[Deleted]  
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
Why post photos of landscapes without explaining where it is?
Yes, this Golubev quite ... brazenly posts without specifying gps coordinates. I will write a complaint
 

New icon in the forum editor. Profile link. @Yuri Evseenkov and what to do with it?


 
When you have learned a foreign language but foreigners don't understand you

 
Karputov Vladimir:
What's not to understand here? The landscape is on the PHOTO! :)

and the photo is on the internet.)

 
Jay Chou (周杰倫) - Broken String (斷了的弦)

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

and a photo on the internet )

From here
Wanted a photo a day (would be enough to post for ten years) :)

Here's the rating here, the author of that landscape is on the top right.
35PHOTO - фото сайт - фотографии
35PHOTO - фото сайт - фотографии
  • 35photo.ru
Фотосайт 35photo.ru - сайт для людей, увлеченных фотографией. Главной задачей проекта является хранение, обсуждение и удобный поиск качественных фото
 
 
Yuri Evseenkov:

New icon in the forum editor. Profile link. @Yuri Evseenkov and what to do with it?


Read the tooltip, it's a link to a user. Instead of saying "That's what Vasya said", you just put in the link and that's it.
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