Interesting and Humour - page 4932

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Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Flats with sea views for sale at low cost. First line. Beach - everywhere

Severodvinsk


Heh heh, and the wind)
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Flats with sea views for sale at low cost. First line. The beach is everywhere

Severodvinsk


Cool... And the town is so beautiful, so promising...

Is that a wolf running around down there? 🤣

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transcendreamer #:

Great... and it's such a beautiful, up-and-coming city...

Well, it's global warming, everybody's fighting it. If you don't buy property there now, you'll regret it, you'll be biting your elbows but it'll be too late! )

Is that a wolf running around down there? 🤣

I don't know if it's the wolf that's running around, but he's in a hurry, maybe he's late for lunch.

 
transcendreamer #:

Great... and the town is so beautiful, so promising...

Is that a wolf running around down there? 🤣

It used to be that by 50 people would get a second flat closer to the south seas... It was promising...) and the bus was running all night)
 

For some reason I remember when I had cassettes, I had a few albums by Laertesky

Now you can listen to it all on the internet, all his songs


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

For some reason I remember when I had cassettes, I had a few albums by Laertesky

Now you can listen to them all on the Internet.


A great artist) I always remember his song "Columbus" when I hear about the inevitable collapse of America).


 

Over the fields the fog, over the river the mist...


 

the famous MMM


 
Iurii Tokman #:

the famous MMM.


No.

Not enough growth in growth

 
Slava #:

No.

There's not enough growth to go around.

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