Interesting and Humour - page 4279
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It feels like there is order in the country!
Ulyanovsk traffic cop fined cows for crossing the road in the wrong place
It's no surprise, in Lenin's homeland even cows have to obey the rules).
It feels like there is order in the country!
Ulyanovsk traffic cop fined cows for crossing the road in the wrong place
Always journos lie for the sake of a nice headline, not the cows but their owners.
Ditching his grandmother to his grandfather, the head of a drug cartel in Colombia.
Ditching his grandmother to his grandfather, the head of a drug cartel in Colombia.
I thought, 1,000 hours is a bit short for a light bulb. Then I remembered changing bulbs because they used to explode once a week, with splinters flying all over the room. Now I have LED bulbs everywhere and they are fine, but they are not as bright.
It's not just light bulbs, everything has a shorter lifespan these days. Remember TVs that used to work for 20-30 years without breaking, where are they now? They won't last that long.