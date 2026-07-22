Interesting and Humour - page 4279

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СанСаныч Фоменко:

It feels like there is order in the country!


Ulyanovsk traffic cop fined cows for crossing the road in the wrong place

It's no surprise, in Lenin's homeland even cows have to obey the rules).

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

It feels like there is order in the country!


Ulyanovsk traffic cop fined cows for crossing the road in the wrong place


Always journos lie for the sake of a nice headline, not the cows but their owners.

 
 
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Alexandr Saprykin:

Ditching his grandmother to his grandfather, the head of a drug cartel in Colombia.

 
Aleksey Levashov:

Ditching his grandmother to his grandfather, the head of a drug cartel in Colombia.

And the grandson won't get in anyway. But it's a good idea.
 
The unit of measurement for indifference is one dick.
 
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

I thought, 1,000 hours is a bit short for a light bulb. Then I remembered changing bulbs because they used to explode once a week, with splinters flying all over the room. Now I have LED bulbs everywhere and they are fine, but they are not as bright.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

It's not just light bulbs, everything has a shorter lifespan these days. Remember TVs that used to work for 20-30 years without breaking, where are they now? They won't last that long.

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