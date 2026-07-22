Interesting and Humour - page 4664

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Artyom Trishkin:
This should have been shown to Peter - because he, not I, gets dissonance when trying to understand speculative transactions. Without real goods. And my post about shuttles was addressed to him, and in that sense.

The point is the same, you write a couple of dozen letters, I read those letters without hearing the intonation or seeing the facial expression

the only thing is that Peter's topic was over so quickly, he usually manages to create an emotional storm for everyone who passes by.... talent, though! )))

 
Artyom Trishkin:
It's chrome that forces them.

What do you mean by forced?

 

A monument to a stock speculator (trader):

A monument to the trader

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What do you mean by force?

I don't know, I have Vin10 and Chrome with no problems, everything works as usual

But I saw an article headlined on Habra yesterday or the day before about Rostelecom adding banners to unprotected connections .... and how to deal with it,

I suspect that other ISPs may be dabbling in this kind of cutting-edge technology as well.

 
Artyom Trishkin:
It's chrome that's forcing them in.

I don't have chrome and see ads from gazprombank.

 
Igor Makanu:

I don't know, I have Vin10 and Chrome with no problems, everything works as usual

But I saw an article headlined on Habra yesterday or the day before about Rostelecom adding banners to unprotected connections .... and how to deal with it,

I suspect that other ISPs may be dabbling in this kind of cutting-edge technology as well.

I have Mazila. No banner at all, beautiful.
 

free windup by the end of the year? - No way.

https://akket.com/windows/205852-operatsionnaya-sistema-windows-11-zatmila-windows-10.html

Операционная система Windows 11 затмила Windows 10
Операционная система Windows 11 затмила Windows 10
  • 2020.03.25
  • akket.com
В настоящее время самой популярной и известной операционной системой для компьютеров, планшетов, ноутбуков и других электронных устройств является Windows 10, вышла которая изначально еще летом 2015 года. С момента выхода данной платформы прошло уже достаточно много времени, а если быть более точным, то почти пять лет. Даже не смотря на то, что...
 
Andrey Dik:
https://akket.com/windows/205852-operatsionnaya-sistema-windows-11-zatmila-windows-10.html

This site is yellow press, I blocked it long ago. Just from recent headlines:

Cellular operator Beeline is shutting down for good

In fact - in Georgia.

"Sberbank has forgiven all debts to customers

In fact, will give individual credit holidays of up to six months to avoid paying monthly payments.

Google banned installation of third-party apps on Android

In fact - drug selling or delivery apps.

Windows 11 eclipses Windows 10

Actually - will (probably) eclipse it when (if) it comes out at the end of the year.
 

Yandex browser s.ca

are the methacauts really bad? or me? ))



ZS: Opera is the same.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What do you mean by forced?

I get the same thing on all my mobile browsers. Not on my laptop on Mozilla.
Browsers seemed to somehow miss these ads from the mobile provider.
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