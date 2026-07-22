Interesting and Humour - page 4664
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This should have been shown to Peter - because he, not I, gets dissonance when trying to understand speculative transactions. Without real goods. And my post about shuttles was addressed to him, and in that sense.
The point is the same, you write a couple of dozen letters, I read those letters without hearing the intonation or seeing the facial expression
the only thing is that Peter's topic was over so quickly, he usually manages to create an emotional storm for everyone who passes by.... talent, though! )))
It's chrome that forces them.
What do you mean by forced?
A monument to a stock speculator (trader):
What do you mean by force?
I don't know, I have Vin10 and Chrome with no problems, everything works as usual
But I saw an article headlined on Habra yesterday or the day before about Rostelecom adding banners to unprotected connections .... and how to deal with it,
I suspect that other ISPs may be dabbling in this kind of cutting-edge technology as well.
It's chrome that's forcing them in.
I don't have chrome and see ads from gazprombank.
I don't know, I have Vin10 and Chrome with no problems, everything works as usual
But I saw an article headlined on Habra yesterday or the day before about Rostelecom adding banners to unprotected connections .... and how to deal with it,
I suspect that other ISPs may be dabbling in this kind of cutting-edge technology as well.
free windup by the end of the year? - No way.
https://akket.com/windows/205852-operatsionnaya-sistema-windows-11-zatmila-windows-10.html
https://akket.com/windows/205852-operatsionnaya-sistema-windows-11-zatmila-windows-10.html
This site is yellow press, I blocked it long ago. Just from recent headlines:
Cellular operator Beeline is shutting down for good
In fact - in Georgia.
"Sberbank has forgiven all debts to customers
In fact, will give individual credit holidays of up to six months to avoid paying monthly payments.
Google banned installation of third-party apps on Android
In fact - drug selling or delivery apps.
Windows 11 eclipses Windows 10
Yandex browser s.ca
are the methacauts really bad? or me? ))
ZS: Opera is the same.
What do you mean by forced?