Interesting and Humour - page 2
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Have some DCs introduced charging for their employees' posts on MQL4/5 forums?
Otherwise it's hard to understand this urge to flood...
;)
Calculations
The task is to divide the deck into two parts so that each has an equal number of face down cards.
I think the answer is obvious - just divide the deck in half.
This is of course assuming that the 10 wrong cards are evenly shuffled in the deck.
I think the answer is obvious - just divide the deck in half.
This is of course assuming that the 10 wrong cards are evenly shuffled in the deck.
then only by some kind of combining algorithm to shuffle the deck evenly.
then only by some kind of combining algorithm to shuffle the deck evenly.
Quite simple, but playing with such a deck would be problematic :)