Interesting and Humour - page 2930

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Alexandr Murzin:
You have to wear sunglasses to avoid being caught.
We're going to the Smelt Day. We'll drink beer on the banks of the Neva and eat smelt )
 
Sergey Golubev:

A trader nicknamed Dude (from the article)

  • "The investor, nicknamed Dude, came on the market a year and a half ago. On his first day, he made $450 million in trades, double the market average.
  • "BNP Paribas strategist Ishik Okte believes that Dude started using special computer systems (trading robots) earlier than others and 'rules the ball as long as he has no competitors.
  • "Now he is running more and more transactions, scaring off other investors who can't predict Dude's next market bump. "
  • "The anonymous investor's actions also contributed to the Istanbul bourse's 8% increase in turnover in 2016, while the Warsaw bourse sagged 15% and the Moscow bourse sagged 27%."

Wow! Then some more dudes will show up, compete until there's only one left)

And they also say speculators are evil. Vaughan has increased liquidity.

 
That's how the cheese-eaters (and non-sectarians) are gradually losing their minds.
 

Right on the raw food thing. I've known a lot of cheese-eaters, all of them with this phobia.

 
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«Кроличьи норы» для электронов
«Кроличьи норы» для электронов
  • 2016.03.11
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Физики наблюдали необычное перемещение электронов вглубь кристалла полуметалла Вейля по особым проводящим каналам. Исследователи из Принстонского университета обнаружили странное уникальное поведение электронов в кристалле арсенида тантала (TaAs), представляющего собой так называемый полуметалл Вейля. В отличие от большинства материалов, в...
 
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Откровенное интервью стюардессы
Откровенное интервью стюардессы
  • fishki.net
За что не любят пилотов? Почему русские — худшие пассажиры? Как пронести на борт алкоголь и разрешат ли покурить в туалете за взятку? Об этом и многом другом читайте далее. В первое время был энтузиазм, хотелось везде поездить, все посмотреть. Сейчас хочется просто выспаться в отеле. Те же маршруты, те же города, я все уже видела. Если рейс...
 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Right on the raw food thing. I've known a lot of cheese-eaters, all of them with this phobia.

All rawhiders are totally different! Like all blondes are different. Normal rawhousing breeds a fairly calm, strong and balanced character, there are very few real rawhousers. Not all people should be loved! Why love people who participate in bloodthirsty spectacles. In the same way, this bloodthirsty rabble then destroys other people and even entire nations.
 
http://ria.ru/economy/20160311/1388399781.html
Трейдер по прозвищу Чувак перепугал игроков на турецкой бирже
Трейдер по прозвищу Чувак перепугал игроков на турецкой бирже
  • 2016.03.11
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 11 мар — РИА Новости. Неизвестный инвестор с неясной целью делает крупные ставки на Стамбульской фондовой бирже, отпугивая других трейдеров, сообщает Bloomberg. Инвестор, которого прозвали Чуваком, появился на бирже полтора года назад. В первый же день он совершил сделки на 450 миллионов долларов, что в два раза больше среднего...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
http://ria.ru/economy/20160311/1388399781.html

Or he has a lot of money and acts like this:

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