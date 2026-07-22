Interesting and Humour - page 2930
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You have to wear sunglasses to avoid being caught.
A trader nicknamed Dude (from the article)
Wow! Then some more dudes will show up, compete until there's only one left)
And they also say speculators are evil. Vaughan has increased liquidity.
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Interesting and Humorous
Nikolay Kositsin, 2016.03.11 13:46
Ahh! Well done bull!
Right on the raw food thing. I've known a lot of cheese-eaters, all of them with this phobia.
Right on the raw food thing. I've known a lot of cheese-eaters, all of them with this phobia.
http://ria.ru/economy/20160311/1388399781.html
Or he has a lot of money and acts like this: