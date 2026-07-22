Interesting and Humour - page 1257

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Thank God you're a man (it says on this beer commercial). :)

Nighty-night.


 
Contender:

I am a car enthusiast, but I don't know what (who is) a TA is.

http://coub.com/view/3fwarkx
 
FAQ:
:-)
 
 
 
Mischek:

But check out the Japanese (or Chinese/Korean) ads. Something not exactly healthy. ))))

 
tol64:

But check out the Japanese (or Chinese/Korean) ads. Something not exactly healthy. ))))

Japanese advertising is in a different mental dimension. It's useless to criticise. They are just very different .
 
 
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