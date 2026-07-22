Interesting and Humour - page 4743
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I know it's an inadvertent typo,
but it's exactly about the overwhelming number of Freelance and Market orders/work:
reminiscent )))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-nG2f6FxgE&feature=youtu.be&t=221
I know it's an inadvertent typo,
but it's exactly about the overwhelming number of Freelance and Market orders/works:
Just maybe this strategy is the missing link in the quest for the grail?
reminiscent ))))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-nG2f6FxgE&feature=youtu.be&t=221
Are you implying that a Frenchman orders freelance work to rebuild a lost strategy?
Quite possibly.
It's like:
"At 8pm you will hear a red-yellow-green programme. In it, the Communists of China talk about ecology".
;)
there's a David Lynch movie, Lucky Man,
the man on the right is the character, the protagonist, from that film!
there's a David Lynch movie, Lucky Man,
the man on the right is the character, the protagonist, from that film!
there's a David Lynch movie, Lucky Man,
the man on the right is the character, the protagonist, from that movie!
coronavirus protection is where it's supposed to be.
;)
No humour ...found)
the site is not thematic
the site is off-topic.
Indeed, how can there be jokes in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread?
Really, how can there be jokes in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread?
Nowadays jokes have to be agreed.
More and more words, names and even city names are being banned.
The inhabitants of a Siberian town with an indecent beginning have the worst luck. X......
Where are you from? I'm from X..... I'm from X, banned for a month.
Nowadays jokes have to be agreed upon.
More and more words, names and even town names are being banned.
Most of all the inhabitants of a Siberian town with an indecent beginning X...... are unlucky.
Where are you from? I'm from X..... ??? Ban for a month.
??? at the bus stop.