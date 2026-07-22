Interesting and Humour - page 4743

New comment
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I know it's an inadvertent typo,
but it's exactly about the overwhelming number of Freelance and Market orders/work:


reminiscent )))

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-nG2f6FxgE&feature=youtu.be&t=221

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I know it's an inadvertent typo,
but it's exactly about the overwhelming number of Freelance and Market orders/works:


Just maybe this strategy is the missing link in the quest for the grail?

 
Nikolai Karetnikov:

reminiscent ))))

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-nG2f6FxgE&feature=youtu.be&t=221

Are you implying that a Frenchman orders freelance work to rebuild a lost strategy?

Quite possibly.

It's like:

"At 8pm you will hear a red-yellow-green programme. In it, the Communists of China talk about ecology".

;)

 
Denis Sartakov:

there's a David Lynch movie, Lucky Man,

the man on the right is the character, the protagonist, from that film!


That reminds me.
I'm Nikita. I have a shaved head everywhere.
 
Denis Sartakov:

there's a David Lynch movie, Lucky Man,

the man on the right is the character, the protagonist, from that film!


There's also our film, Koschey the Immortal.
 
Denis Sartakov:

there's a David Lynch movie, Lucky Man,

the man on the right is the character, the protagonist, from that movie!

coronavirus protection is where it's supposed to be.

;)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

No humour ...found)

the site is not thematic

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

the site is off-topic.

Indeed, how can there be jokes in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread?

Vasya Lozhkin

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Really, how can there be jokes in the "Interesting and Humorous" thread?

Nowadays jokes have to be agreed.

More and more words, names and even city names are being banned.

The inhabitants of a Siberian town with an indecent beginning have the worst luck. X......

Where are you from? I'm from X..... I'm from X, banned for a month.


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Nowadays jokes have to be agreed upon.

More and more words, names and even town names are being banned.

Most of all the inhabitants of a Siberian town with an indecent beginning X...... are unlucky.

Where are you from? I'm from X..... ??? Ban for a month.


??? at the bus stop.


1...473647374738473947404741474247434744474547464747474847494750...4979
New comment