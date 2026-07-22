Interesting and Humour - page 1960
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I ordered a voodoo doll and needles.
You didn't have to order the needles, you have plenty of your own, judging by your avatar.
You will spend the New Year lying down.
WHAT?!
That's it. We're gonna have to finish you off.
I ordered a voodoo doll and needles.
Choosing your diagnoses. You're gonna spend New Year's Eve lying down.
Will diarrhoea go away so he doesn't cough?
Sync by honeybunny
What, already? You're quick.
Except it's not pissed, it's pooped. Learn your language!
What, already? You're quick.
Except it's not pissed, it's pooped. Learn your language!
What, already? You're quick.
Except it's not pissed, it's pooped. Learn your language!
No, not yet. I'm still looking up the diseases in the handbook.
Do you have any requests or contraindications, like losing the last eye or an egg?
Shit. They sent the wrong doll.
Shit. They sent the wrong doll.
Congratulations, now you have a friend!
Congratulations, you now have a girlfriend!