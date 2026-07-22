Interesting and Humour - page 1866
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Nailed three cats to a tree
Which tree did you see "nah" in?
If a herd of morons erects monuments to a barbarian who drowned the country in blood as an icon, that's their problem.
What do you live for?
It's fun to watch the crowd dance. In the '90s the party said "America good", everyone kissed America, wore caps and T-shirts with American flags, then the party ordered "America bad", everyone started calling Americans "faggots". Now the supreme command gave the order about the USSR, Stalin, Lenin. The crowd is dancing. Do you people have your own opinions?
Dima, I've got bad news for you, you've lost two decades.
I know, but not the two you're thinking of.
I'm talking about the early '90s, when the reading stopped being partisan.
I did not understand anything at the time.