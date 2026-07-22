Interesting and Humour - page 1866

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Yoschik:

Nailed three cats to a tree


Which tree did you see "nah" in?

 
Yoschik:
If a herd of morons erects monuments to a barbarian who drowned the country in blood as an icon, that's their problem.
But what do you live for?
 
It's fun to watch the crowd dance. In the '90s the party said "America good", everyone kissed America, wore caps and T-shirts with American flags, then the party ordered "America bad", everyone started calling Americans "faggots". Now the supreme command gave the order about the USSR, Stalin, Lenin. The crowd is dancing. Do you people have your own opinions?
 
Integer:
What do you live for?
For pleasure. I get pleasure from the fact that I succeed, that I do not succeed, that I have a family and they are happy, that I spend time with my peers and there are many other pleasures.
 
Integer:
It's fun to watch the crowd dance. In the '90s the party said "America good", everyone kissed America, wore caps and T-shirts with American flags, then the party ordered "America bad", everyone started calling Americans "faggots". Now the supreme command gave the order about the USSR, Stalin, Lenin. The crowd is dancing. Do you people have your own opinions?
Dima, I have bad news for you, you are two decades away.
 
Yoschik:
Dima, I've got bad news for you, you've lost two decades.
I know, but not the two you thought.
 
Integer:
I know, but not the two you're thinking of.
I mean, the early '90s, when the reading stopped being partisan.
 
Yoschik:
I'm talking about the early '90s, when the reading stopped being partisan.
I didn't understand anything then.
 
Integer:
I did not understand anything at the time.
In the two decades since glasnost began . one could find time to delve into the History of the country and close questions on "USSR, Stalin, Lenin".
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