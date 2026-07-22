Interesting and Humour - page 4364
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It's not a question.
Let's keep it on a first-name basis!
Let's be on a first-name basis!
Let's give it a try.
Bees and flies. The bees have one honey, the flies what you have for the new year.
Let's see, time will tell ;)
Everyone saw what they wanted to see :)))
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Bees and flies. The bees have one honey, the flies what you have for the new year.