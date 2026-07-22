Interesting and Humour - page 4364

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That's not even a question.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
It's not a question.

Let's keep it on a first-name basis!

 
Denis Sartakov:

Let's be on a first-name basis!

Let's give it a try.

 
Well, what was the point of being naughty?
 
Thanks to the moderators.
 
 
 
Nikolai Krylov:
Bees and flies. The bees have one honey, the flies what you have for the new year.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Bees and flies. The bees have one honey, the flies what you have for the new year.

Let's see, time will tell ;)

Everyone saw what they wanted to see :)))

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

 
Artyom Trishkin:
Bees and flies. The bees have one honey, the flies what you have for the new year.
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